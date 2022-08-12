DA draws similarities between Tembisa hospital scandal & Life Esidimeni tragedy

The DA’s shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom together with Tembisa South Constituency head, Refiloe Nt’sekhe led a picket outside the hospital on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has drawn striking similarities between the Tembisa hospital scandal and the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The DA’s shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom together with DA Tembisa South Constituency head, Refiloe Nt’sekhe, led a picket outside the hospital on Friday.

This following recent News24 reports which exposed how R850 million in suspicious payments were flagged by slain Gauteng Department of Health whistle-blower Babita Deokaran. She was gunned down outside her home last August.

DAs Jack Bloom message to Premier Makhura:

DAs Jack Bloom message to Premier Makhura: You are failing Babitas family. You promised that you would clean up corruption, but you are doing nothing about the new evidence. Premier Makhura, your silence is deafening.

"You would think implicated people would be suspended and a high level investigation done to find out what’s really happened. But to date, no-one has been suspended and there’s no investigation. And I say to you today, it smells like a cover up," said Bloom. He was addressing the media at the picket on Friday.

The DA last month called for the suspension of Gauteng Health’s chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo, over the scandal.

Now the party is also calling for the suspension of Tembisa Hospital chief executive officer, Ashley Mthunzi, under whose watch most of the allegedly dodgy deals took place.

Premier Makhura must act on Tembisa Hospital corruption. The DA picketed outside the hospital today, calling for the immediate suspension of Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the CEO of Tembisa Hospital

As it stands, both remain in office, and Bloom has slammed the lack of action, saying it’s reminiscent of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

"Premier David Makhura failed to dismiss the Health MEC then, Qedani Mahlangu, when she first revealed the deaths of mental health patients in reply to my questions in the Gauteng legislature. She was still the MEC for health for more than four months before she was forced to resign after the devastating health ombudsman’s report," said Bloom.