DA draws similarities between Tembisa hospital scandal & Life Esidimeni tragedy

The DA’s shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom together with Tembisa South Constituency head, Refiloe Nt’sekhe led a picket outside the hospital on Friday.

The DA picketed outside the hospital on Friday, 12 August 2022, calling for the immediate suspension of the CEO of Tembisa Hospital, Dr Ashley Mthunzi. Picture: @DA_GPL/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has drawn striking similarities between the Tembisa hospital scandal and the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

This following recent News24 reports which exposed how R850 million in suspicious payments were flagged by slain Gauteng Department of Health whistle-blower Babita Deokaran. She was gunned down outside her home last August.

"You would think implicated people would be suspended and a high level investigation done to find out what’s really happened. But to date, no-one has been suspended and there’s no investigation. And I say to you today, it smells like a cover up," said Bloom. He was addressing the media at the picket on Friday.

The DA last month called for the suspension of Gauteng Health’s chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo, over the scandal.

Now the party is also calling for the suspension of Tembisa Hospital chief executive officer, Ashley Mthunzi, under whose watch most of the allegedly dodgy deals took place.

As it stands, both remain in office, and Bloom has slammed the lack of action, saying it’s reminiscent of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

"Premier David Makhura failed to dismiss the Health MEC then, Qedani Mahlangu, when she first revealed the deaths of mental health patients in reply to my questions in the Gauteng legislature. She was still the MEC for health for more than four months before she was forced to resign after the devastating health ombudsman’s report," said Bloom.

