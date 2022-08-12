Cosatu Young Workers Forum leads march to Union Buildings
A group of Cosatu members gathered at an open field at the corner of Madiba and Kgosi Mampuru Street in the Pretoria CBD.
PRETORIA - A group of members affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) is gearing up for a march to the Union Buildings in the capital, in commemoration of International Youth Day.
Cosatu’s Young Workers Forum is leading the march.
Now, #COSATU Young Workers are leading a National March to the Unions Building in Tshwane
#SASBO Young Workers are here to demand job security in the banking sector to tackle youth unemployment says President Moses Lekota at Tshwane
Some of the issues they want addressed are youth unemployment and the outsourcing of services. They have also made several other demands, including the resignation of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. They also want the permanent employment of newly-qualified doctors.
The members will march from the field to the Union Buildings to hand over their memorandum.