Cosatu Young Workers Forum calls on ANC to address social ills

A group of about 100 people have marched to the Union Buildings in commemoration of International Youth Day on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cosatu Young Workers Forum has called on ANC leadership, to address social ills listed in their memorandum, or to make way for younger leadership.

They have given the presidency 14 days to address their concerns.

"Our government must start taking us serious, or they must shift out of power and allow young and fresh blood to take over," said national secretary Siyabonga Mkhize.

The issue of age has been a recurring theme at the Cosatu Young Workers Forum, with young leaders accusing the older guard of being detached from South Africa's reality, and failing to run the country.

A substantial memorandum was handed over to officials from the National Energy Regulator and the Labour Department.

"This year's month of youth was celebrated by elders only in government whose children are living well, better compared to the normal child in the in this country under the current situation," said national secretary Siyabonga Mkhize.

The Cosatu Young Workers Forum has declared Friday's march a success saying the turnout was impressive for a first march.