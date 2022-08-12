Another teenager shot in Delft

Police were deployed to the scene along Delft Main Road just after 1 o'clock on Friday afternoon. The officials found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

CAPE TOWN - Another teenager has been shot in Delft, this time in Roosendal.

"The 13-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown," said the Police's Joseph Swartbooi.

On Tuesday. 15-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was gunned down in an apparent gang-related shooting in The Hague.

It's understood the girl was walking home from a shop, when she was hit by a gangster's stray bullet. No arrests have yet been made.