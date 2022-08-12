ANC NW expected to finally kick off 9th conference after several failed attempts

An interim committee has been in charge of the province since 2018 when the ANC dissolved former chair Supra Mahumapelo's provincial executive.

RUSTENBURG - After several failed attempts, the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West is expected to finally kick off its ninth provincial conference over the weekend.

There have been at least three attempts to hold this conference, with the ANC’s acting secretary general Paul Mashatile now giving the province a stamp of approval to go ahead.

Several slates have emerged with at least five leaders vying for the position of provincial chairperson.

Meanwhile, it seems there’ll be nothing left to chance when it comes to security with street closures in place and the venue already under police watch.

Inyalas and barbed wire are ready, with police likely to keep a tight eye on proceedings throughout the weekend in the hope to avoid any disruptions from taking place.

The party is expected to hold its state of readiness media briefing on Friday morning, while delegates across all four of the province’s regions are expected to finalise registration.

More than 300 delegates are expected to attend.