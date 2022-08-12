Illegal strike leaves hospitals in Amathole District Municipality without water

Municipal staff have reportedly damaged water infrastructure, leaving many communities without water.

AMATHOLE DISTRICT, Eastern Cape- The Amathole District Municipality in the drought-stricken Eastern Cape is facing a myriad of problems.

The cash-strapped municipality has been unable to meet the wage demands of its workers. And now staff have reportedly damaged municipal water infrastructure, leaving many communities without the essential resouce.

The Amathole District Municipality's financial troubles are well documented. Since 2019, the municipality has been unable to meet many of its financial obligations.

Now workers have been staging illegal strikes since late last month. "There has been an unlawful protest by employees, and the executive called a meeting with them, to try to understand their demands," said Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso.

The Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said even hospitals have been affected. "We can't move forward, our laundry isn't functioning we can't do new patients, we can't do theatre, there are no drapes for theatre and we can't offer pyjamas to patients. There are no gowns, so we do without water to drink mediation, to polish the hospital," elaborated Sooliman.

Workers are expected to receive feedback, regarding their issues on Friday.

