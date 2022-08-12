ACVV cooperating with probe into death of Ceres nursing home resident

The wheelchair bound elderly woman was found dead outside Huis Maudie Kriel on Sunday after she was apparently left outside overnight.

CAPE TOWN - The ACVV National Council on Thursday said that the governing board, head and staff of its nursing home in Ceres were cooperating with an investigation into the death of a resident.

The wheelchair-bound elderly woman was found dead outside Huis Maudie Kriel on Sunday after she was apparently left outside overnight.

The council has expressed its condolences and said that the home's governing board had reached out to the deceased's family.

Police were called to Huis Maudie Kriel before 8am on Sunday and found the elderly resident seated in her wheelchair.

The Ceres community policing forum told Eyewitness News that the woman had been taken outside to smoke the previous day.

However, it's understood that she was forgotten about and left outside overnight.

Further details surrounding her death and the circumstances leading up to it remain sketchy at this stage.

The ACVV National Council said that due to pending investigations and considering the deceased's family's privacy, further information would not be released just yet.

A full statement is expected once a probe is finalised.