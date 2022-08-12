21 alleged July unrest instigators released on bail

The group was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday. They all made their first appearance before the magistrate court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The 21 suspects linked with last year's July unrest have been released on R3,000 bail each.

The group was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday in differents parts of the country, including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape provinces.

They all made their first appearance before the Durban Central Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 22nd accused was released on a warning and was not ordered to pay bail.

The State did not oppose bail and said that more arrests were expected.