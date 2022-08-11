Zulu king's coronation takes a twist as Simakade to enter kraal before Misuzulu

The kraal entering is a traditional part of the coronation which is followed by an official event where government is involved.

DURBAN - The battle for the Zulu royal throne continues despite King Misuzulu’s coronation being a few days away.

This comes as Prince Simakade Zulu will be undergoing the kraal, entering a week before King Misuzulu does.

AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has warned Prince Simakade that his intended move is illegitimate.

There are twists and turns in the Zulu royal household yet again and the battle for the throne is at the centre of it all.

King Misuzulu will be entering the kraal next week ahead of his official government coronation event.

Prince Simakade, however, will also have his own kraal entering at Enyokeni Palace this weekend.

But Buthelezi has labelled Prince Simakade’s event as illegal.

He called for "calm-headedness" ahead of what he’s labelled a "foolish provocation".

Early this year, King Misuzulu was recognised by government as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne.