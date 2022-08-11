Zandile Gumede fraud trial with 21 other suspects back in court

The trial was supposed to start a long while ago but has seen many delays.

DURBAN - The fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others is back in court again on Thursday following several delays.

Late last year, the State in the matter of Gumede and the 21 said that it was ready for trial.

However, the multimillion-rand corruption and fraud matter has not been able to proceed due to a number of reasons.

Some of the accused have said they are still not ready to go ahead - some sighting financial issues with others battling to secure legal representation.

On Thursday morning, the court is expected to find out when the multimillion-rand trial can begin.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “On the last appearance, the matter was adjourned for legal representation for two of the accused persons, as well as representations and an objection to the charges, lodged by another.”

During the previous appearance, Gumede’s spokesperson told journalists that she wanted her case to be heard separately to avoid the dragging delays.

