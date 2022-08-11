Widow of Lonmin guard killed at Marikana urges Ramaphosa to keep promise & visit

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) on Wednesday night, Aisha Fundi - whose husband, Hassan, was hacked and burnt to death - said that the president’s promised visit was now long overdue.

JOHANNESBURG - A widow of a Lonmin security official who was killed in the lead up to the Marikana Massacre has again called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make good on his promise to visit the families of the victims.

This as the 10-year anniversary of what has been described as the darkest hour in democratic South Africa’s history, looms large.

Thirty-four miners were shot dead by police and 10 others were killed in the week before the shooting.

At Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018, Ramaphosa promised to visit the widows.

But four years on, he has yet to walk the walk.

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) on Wednesday night, Aisha Fundi - whose husband, Hassan, was hacked and burnt to death - said that the president’s promised visit was now long overdue.

"When he took office in 2018, in his Sona speech he acknowledged the mistakes that was happening in Marikana, he even promised to come in the process of thuma mina to come in Marikana. We're still appealing to him to say he was there when everything happened."

The president, last year, told Parliament that it was complex and that there were various issues at play but this was cold comfort to Fundi, who only wanted answers.

"We don’t want that much from him. Let him just come and address us as families. We are not dangerous and we do not know, we were not in Marikana, we don’t know what actually happened. But we believe, now, that as the father of the nation, if he comes, he can address the issues," Fundi said.

She said that the families of the 10 men who died in the lead-up to 16 August 2012, in particular, feel like they’ve simply been forgotten.