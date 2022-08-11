Transnet implements tighter security in bid to halt fuel theft

Transnet has reported 40 cases of fuel theft since April.

CAPE TOWN - The increase in fuel prices is most likely the reason for the increased in fuel theft at Transnet.

That is the view of the parastatal’s public relations manager, Saret Knoetze.

The state-owned entity also reported seven deaths over the past three years, where suspected thieves died in explosions or fires while tampering with a pipeline.

Knoetze said that they’d now implemented tighter security measures.

"[We've] employed various tactical teams with enhanced surveillance, ground patrol, air patrol, we're working with various farmers' and farmwatch associations and we're doing everything possible to get one step ahead and to make sure tht we stop these incidents before they actually occur," Knoetze said.