These are the areas affected by Rand Water's 53-hour planned water outage

The planned outages will affect municipalities in the Johannesburg and Tshwane areas from 5pm until Saturday, 13 August, at 10pm.

Picture: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay.com
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has announced that six Gauteng municipalities will be affected by a 53-hour planned water outage from Thursday.

The water utility said that the outage was necessary to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into an existing pipeline.

Rand Water said that this was part of its strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes.

These are the areas set to be affected:

BENONI, DAVEYTON & ETWATWA:

  • Morehill

  • Crystal Park

  • Hillcrest

  • Cloverdene

  • Chief Albert Luthuli

  • Daveyton

  • Mayfield

  • Etwatwa

The water utility said that water tankers would service affected areas during the outage.

BRAKPAN AND SPRINGS:

  • Slovo Park

  • Bakerton

  • Gugulethu/Everest

  • Witpoortjie

  • Barsalinga Complex

  • MPact-New Era

  • Payneville

  • Ergo-Mkhanchwa

Six roving tankers will be deployed in the area.

TSAKANE:

  • Tsakane

  • Langaville

  • Geluksdal

  • Labore

  • Withok

Water tankers will also be deployed in the area, with two stationed at Pholosong Hospital.

Timeline

