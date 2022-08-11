These are the areas affected by Rand Water's 53-hour planned water outage
The planned outages will affect municipalities in the Johannesburg and Tshwane areas from 5pm until Saturday, 13 August, at 10pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has announced that six Gauteng municipalities will be affected by a 53-hour planned water outage from Thursday.
The planned outages will affect municipalities in Johannesburg and Tshwane areas from 5 pm until Saturday, 13 August, at 10 pm.
The water utility said that the outage was necessary to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into an existing pipeline.
Rand Water said that this was part of its strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes.
These are the areas set to be affected:
BENONI, DAVEYTON & ETWATWA:
Morehill
Crystal Park
Hillcrest
Cloverdene
Chief Albert Luthuli
Daveyton
Mayfield
Etwatwa
The water utility said that water tankers would service affected areas during the outage.
WATER UPDATERand Water (@Rand_Water) August 10, 2022
Rand Water has scheduled the planned maintenance on its #S4Pipeline to tie-in a new portion of the pipeline to the existing #S4Pipeline.
The 53-hour project will commence from 17h00 on the 11th of August until 22h00, on the 13th of August 2022.
#RandWater pic.twitter.com/isPG5c6G5i
BRAKPAN AND SPRINGS:
Slovo Park
Bakerton
Gugulethu/Everest
Witpoortjie
Barsalinga Complex
MPact-New Era
Payneville
Ergo-Mkhanchwa
Six roving tankers will be deployed in the area.
TSAKANE:
Tsakane
Langaville
Geluksdal
Labore
Withok
Water tankers will also be deployed in the area, with two stationed at Pholosong Hospital.