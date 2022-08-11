Thebe Magugu Adidas tennis collection to debut at the 2022 US Open

Featuring Adidas athletes Dana Mathewson, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime, Jessica Pegula and Dominic Thiem who show support for diversity and inclusion on and off the court.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning designer, Thebe Magugu's tennis collection - in collaboration with Adidas will debut at the US Open in 2022.

Magugu made the announcement on Wednesday.

The inclusive sports range is for "inspirational Adidas athletes who are passionate about showing support for what matters and encouraging diversity and inclusivity on and off the court," wrote Magugu on social media.

The pieces will be worn on the tennis court by athletes Dana Mathewson, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime, Jessica Pegula and Dominic Thiem.

Designed in collaboration with artist, Phathu Nembilwi, Magugu said his influence was his mother, grandmother and aunt.

"The collection really celebrates all the positive influences around me, and a sense of community that is so important to me. I hope it inspires the same joyful feeling in those who wear it," said Magugu.

The Thebe Magugu x Adidas tennis collection marks Adidas' first African heritage inspiration, with its vibrant and expressive sports and style designs that celebrate community, heritage, and identity.

The collection is also environmentally-conscious - made with a series of recycled materials, and at least 60 percent recycled content. The sizing is inclusive - ranging up to 4XL and has gender-neutral pieces.

Magugu's clothing has been worn by the likes of global musical star - Rihanna and have been featured in Vogue.

For the launch of the Fenty Beauty campaign the businesswoman wore the Thebe Magugu Merino Wool Fringe Knitted Dress with Detachable Bralette from AW21's Alchemy collection.