Sundowns accept underdog label for Chiefs encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns were back in training on Thursday, soon after their surprise 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy in the DSTV Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The team is preparing to face a resurgent Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in what is expected to be a high-octane encounter.

Sundowns will be playing in their third game in a space of eight days and co-coach Rhulani Mokwena admitted that the small gap between fixtures and the limited rest and recovery period for players is a challenge. He did, however, add that the advantage is getting the opportunity to correct their errors and forget about the negative result.

“When you do have a short turnaround of time between matches, it’s good and it’s bad. The good in the sense that, particularly after a not-so-good performance, you have an opportunity very soon to wash it out and get a good feeling. You want confidence and confidence breeds good performances,” said Mokwena.

The defending champions have produced tentative performances thus far this season with Mokwena conceding that it will take a few matches for the team to play the fluid football they are known for.

“We need four or five games to get into our rhythm and as soon as we are in that space we know we are one of the best, if not the best team in this league.”

Following the defeat to Galaxy, coupled with the convincing 3-0 victory the Glamour Boys recorded over Maritzburg United, knee-jerk reactions have the Brazilians down as underdogs for the clash with Amakhosi, and Mokwena has welcomed the tag.

“The [underdog] tag won’t play on the pitch… It’s okay, we’ll humbly take it, we’ll approach this game with the utmost humility and accept that we are the underdogs for this one. That gives us no pressure, also, which is good," said the co-coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns versus Kaizer Chiefs kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.