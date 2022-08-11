Remembering Marikana: Families of victims want trauma compensation

While the majority of the families of the deceased mineworkers have received compensation for loss of income support, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) on Wednesday said victims were yet to be compensated for psychological trauma caused by the massacre.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of mineworkers killed in Marikana in 2012 say they are observing the 10th year anniversary of the massacre with "heavy hearts".

The non-profit organisation said an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa was also still outstanding.

Thirty-four miners were shot dead by police and another 10 people were killed in events leading up to the shooting.

Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani said R74 million has been distributed to the families of mineworkers killed during the wildcat strike in Marikana back in August 2012.

However, Seri - which represents 36 of the affected families, said this was not enough.

The organisation’s Asenati Tukela said: “Compensation hasn’t really happened; on all of the other four demands, nothing has happened despite the commitments that they want to fix this issue.”

Despite comments from Seri, the solicitor-general said the compensation process for families of the deceased mineworkers has been completed.