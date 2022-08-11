Protesting Roodepoort residents accuse Joshco of reneging on 2008 agreement Protest organiser Voneen Trompeter said that they were refusing to move out of the social housing project because they had nowhere else to go. Roodepoort

Roodepoort protests

Johannesburg Social Housing Company Joshco JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Roodepoort, Johannesburg have taken to the streets on Thursday morning to demonstrate against planned evictions from a social housing project owned by the city. The demonstrators have burnt tyres and closed roads, using waste material, including litter and broken beer bottles. PICTURES: Roodepoort Residents protest over evictions. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/FsHGaV3apL EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 11, 2022 They said that they would be marching to the office of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse to hand over their memorandum of demands on Thursday morning. There were less than 100 protestors in the Roodepoort CBD. But they have since been dispersed by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, who were now busy clearing the road for traffic. Protest organiser Voneen Trompeter says their demonstration is legal. Shes accused the police of mistreating them. She says they will be taking to the office of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse this morning, to hand over their memorandum of demands. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hPTkQHelDx EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 11, 2022

Thursday morning's protest organiser, Voneen Trompeter, has accused the Johannesburg Social Housing Company of reneging on a rent-to-buy agreement dating back to 2008.

"Joshco has promised us in our leases after four years we will have ownership. It's 14 years and still nothing. They have evicted 24 people just last week. They don't come back and find out what happened after COVID, if we are still working," Trompeter said.

Trompeter said that they were refusing to move out of the social housing project because they had nowhere else to go.

She said that they wanted to be issued with title deeds as part of their demands.