New KZN premier, Dube-Ncube, vows to lead a transparent govt

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s newly elected premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has vowed to lead a transparent government.

Dube-Ncube took the oath of office as the new leader of government in the province on Wednesday, taking over from Sihle Zikalala.

Her appointment has been welcomed by some in the legislature.

Addressing the house shortly after assuming her new role, Dube-Ncube said that she aimed to lead a clean government: "We will ensure transparency, accountability and good governance in all spheres of government, by working with Chapter 9 institutions like the South African Human Rights Commission, Public Protector’s Office, Auditor General as well as the public service."