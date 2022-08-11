Nandi Madida announced as one of the SAMA28 hosts

The awards ceremony is set to take place on the 28th of August in Sun City, North West.

JOHANNESBURG - Nandi Madida is no stranger to the South African Music Awards (SAMA) stage. And after winning her first SAMA in 2020, she returns in 2022 as one of the hosts.

The SAMAs made the announcement on Women's Day on Tuesday, saying Madida is an "example of the bold, compelling and immensely talented women" they wish to "acknowledge, uplift and empower".

“When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, Say U Will, I would not have imagined that I would be hosting just two years later," said an excited Madida.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on the 28th of August in Sun City, North West.