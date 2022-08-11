More than 70 years later, wives and mothers can now compete in Miss Universe
Prior to now, only single women and unmarried women were eligible but now married women and mothers are also eligible to compete.
JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in Miss Universe's history, it has made huge changes to its eligibility requirements.
For the last 70 years, only single and unmarried women were eligible to enter, but now, married women and mothers will be eligible to compete.
The organisation said that it has always strived to evolve with the times and the latest decision was the natural next step.
Miss Universe 1999, Mpule Kwelagobe shared this view way back when asked: "If Miss Universe were to become pregnant during her reign, should she be allowed to continue as Miss Universe?”
The then 19-year-old answered: "Personally, I think Miss Universe is a symbol of a woman as well as she's celebrating her femininity, and I believe that if she should fall pregnant, it will not in any way interrupt her duties. I believe as a woman she should celebrate her femininity."
The new rules will be effective for the 72nd pageant, to be held in 2023.