More than 70 years later, wives and mothers can now compete in Miss Universe

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in Miss Universe's history, it has made huge changes to its eligibility requirements.

The organisation said that it has always strived to evolve with the times and the latest decision was the natural next step.