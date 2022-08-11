More July unrest arrests are said to have been made

The Hawks are believed to have made the arrests on Thursday but the directorate has declined to give further details.

DURBAN - Eyewitness News understands that a number of arrests have been made in connection with the July unrest last year.

The Hawks are believed to have made the arrests on Thursday but the directorate has declined to give further details.

A statement is set to be released later.

More than 350 people were killed in the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with billions of rands in property destroyed or looted.