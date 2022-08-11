Marikana Massacre survivors await apology from Ramaphosa

Lawyers representing those who were wounded during the wildcat strike at the Lonmin Mine in Marikana in 2012, said they were disappointed that the president had not admitted to wrongdoing on his part.

JOHANNESBURG - Survivors of the Marikana Massacre said they were still awaiting an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa, 10 years after the killings.

Lawyers representing those who were wounded during the wildcat strike at the Lonmin Mine in Marikana in 2012, said they were disappointed that the president had not admitted to wrongdoing on his part.

Thirty-four miners were shot dead by police, while 10 others were murdered in the run-up to the shooting.

Ramaphosa was cleared of wrongdoing by the Farlam Commission of Inquiry, which investigated the mass killings.

Andries Nkome represents 279 mineworkers who were arrested during salary-related protests at Lonmin in 2012 as well as another 53 who were wounded at the time.

He said it’s unjust that no one had been imprisoned for the violence so far: “To this day, there hasn’t been any criminal liability that has been put on anyone. It is very painful to our clients, and the fact that they are poor and unemployed makes it even worse.”

Nkome said they were working out compensation amounts due to the survivors of the massacre together with the state.

This process commenced on 25 July 2022 and the High Court in Pretoria has set 19 August as the deadline for its completion.