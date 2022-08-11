Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 are:

Lotto: 13, 14, 21, 34, 45, 52 B: 26

Lotto Plus 1: 17, 20, 26, 40, 47, 49 B: 5

Lotto Plus 2: 21, 24, 26, 30, 36, 39 B: 1

