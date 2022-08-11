Lotto results, Wednesday, 10 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 are:
Lotto: 13, 14, 21, 34, 45, 52 B: 26
Lotto Plus 1: 17, 20, 26, 40, 47, 49 B: 5
Lotto Plus 2: 21, 24, 26, 30, 36, 39 B: 1
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 10/08/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 10, 2022
#LOTTO: 13, 14, 21, 34, 45, 52#BONUS: 26
#LOTTOPLUS1: 17, 20, 26, 40, 47, 49#BONUS: 05#LOTTOPLUS2: 21, 24, 26, 30, 36, 39#BONUS: 01 pic.twitter.com/4izc9iyclY
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (10/08/22)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 10, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/bRHRBV6YqP
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (10/08/22)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 10, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/iMjYluAgOU
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (10/08/22)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 10, 2022
We have a jackpot winner of R8,913,492! pic.twitter.com/3U9mIeWNhv