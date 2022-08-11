KZN Premier Dube-Ncube shakes up cabinet; Zikalala sworn in as MEC

Newly-elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Thursday appointed new MECs and made a few changes in other departments.

DURBAN -The KwaZulu-Natal cabinet has been reshuffled.

The new executive council includes former KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala, who was also sworn in as MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs on Thursday morning.

The executive also has four new members who will be serving for the first time.