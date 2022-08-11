JMPD monitoring protest action in Roodepoort

It's not yet clear what the residents are angry over, but it is believed that it is linked to evictions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said that it was monitoring a protest in the Roodepoort area on Thursday morning and has warned that there may be some road closures.

Several routes leading in and out of the Roodepoort CBD have been closed to traffic and officials are urging motorists to use alternative roads.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "There's protest action in the Roodepoort CBD with closures on Dumat Street, Murray Street and Van Wyk Street and this is affecting traffic going in and out of the Roodepoort CBD. It's alleged that residents in the Roodepoort CBD are protesting over evictions at the Tshidzane flats. The situation in the area is tense but officers have been deployed."