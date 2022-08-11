In wake of multiple shootings, WC govt reiterates call for devolution of police

There seems to be an increased in deadly shootings in the Mother City and it’s for this reason that the provincial government believes that under its watch, the police service will be capable of curbing these crimes.

CAPE TOWN - There were several shootings reported in Cape Town this week.

A double murder occurred in Parow while, another person was shot and killed in Delft.

In a third incident, a man was gunned down near Lower Crossroads in front of his girlfriend and infant child during a hijacking.

The shooting incidents have occurred as the Western Cape government continues to make calls for the devolution of the police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has previously questioned this, saying that constitutionally it was not possible.

But Community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC Reagen Allen disagrees.

"We have become very familiar with how the minister of national police operates. We remain determined to do our job because the citizens fo the Western Cape deserve to live in a province where they are safe. As such, we are making that call for SAPS to be devolved so that it is not just Pretoria where decisions are made," Allen said.

For now, though, the provincial government said that it was prepared to continue working with the police and hopes that its calls do not overshadow the crime-related issues that people are facing.