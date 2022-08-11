If found guilty, Krugersdorp rape accused deserve harshest sentence - Mokonyane

During an appearance before the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday, it was revealed that the State had since managed to link 14 of the suspects to the rapes and robberies.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Nomvula Mokonyane said that if found guilty, the suspects charged in connection with the rape and robbery of eight women in Krugersdorp last month should get the harshest possible sentences.

More than 120 men, women and children were rounded up in a string of police raids following the incident at a disused mine dump.

The only charges brought against them initially related to illegal immigration, illegal mining and theft.

Seven of them appeared in the dock and another seven are expected to appear on Thursday.

Mokonyane was among the throng of men and women who gathered outside the court calling for justice.

Speaking after proceedings, she welcomed the new charges.

"We welcome the news because, again, the issues of GBV and femicide are really a pandemic in our country. The poor young women’s rights have been violated and we hope that tomorrow there’ll be a sizeable number that will appear so the trial can start and there can be justice," Mokonyane said.

She said that if found guilty, they should be shown no mercy.

"Let them be served with the harshest sentence, especially for this case of rape. They deserve the harshest sentence. It will act as a deterrent if they get the harshest sentence existing in the land," Mokonyane said.