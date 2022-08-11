Home Affairs begins digitisation project

Home Affairs will process 350 million civil paper records dating back to 1895. Government is still in possession of paper records dating back to the 1800s relating to birth, marriages, deaths and amendments.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced the start of his department’s digitisation project.

The department will recruit 10,000 unemployed graduates for the project – through the presidential employment stimulus.

The bulk of these are being kept in Gauteng, the North West and Western Cape.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department will recruit 10,000 graduates who are qualified in Information Technology, Document Information and Records Management.

"The project will run over 3 years effective from November 2022 until October 2025. Successful youth will be paid a stipend from R5000 for entry-level positions to R9500 for technical support level positions and R14,250 for management level positions," Motsoaledi.

The department will begin the recruitment for the first 2,000 graduates from tomorrow and they will assume duty from the first of November.