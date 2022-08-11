Home Affairs dept announces transit visa reinstatement

The requirements will apply to Bangladeshi and Pakistani ordinary passport holders. Eight illegal migrants were discovered in a fire hydrant at the OR Tambo International Airport in June.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has announced the reinstatement of the transit visa for Bangladeshi and Pakistani ordinary passport holders.

In 2015 - Home Affairs stopped transit visas for people who were passing through the country to neighbouring countries. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said this led to an increase in criminality.

"Some of the travelers from the country mentioned, on their way to the transit visa, escape and go through some passages and hydrants and enter South Africa illegally".

Motsoaledi said the recent arrival of Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals on a Qatar Airways flight, under the pretence of being in transit, has led to tighter rules for other travelers from those countries.

"Some of them continue into the transit travel to the neighbouring country, and once they arrive there they find a way to come into South Africa illegally through our borders," Motsoaledi explained.

He said these migrants undermine the security and sovereignty of the state. The new regulations came into effect at the beginning of this month.

Motsoaledi said he has been communicating with Tourism SA, to allow for adequate preparation for visa issuing.