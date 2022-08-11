Hill-Lewis, Winde to welcome new law enforcement recruits in Bishop Lavis

It’s a joint venture between the two spheres of government with the aim of having more boots on the ground in crime hotspot areas.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities will on Thursday officially welcome new recruits into their Law Enforcement Advancement Plan also known as Leap.

Premier Alan Winde and City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will be present during the announcement in Bishop Lavis.

Hill-Lewis said: “We also want to make a case for more funding for all of them so this doesn’t have to be the final group. We want to have a look at the results they have shown in those areas already, which are really encouraging and talk about other investments we are making either than Leap, but in technology in other offices or traffic or metro police.”