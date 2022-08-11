Former investigator: Mkhwebane had a private meeting with Magashule

This was after Parliament requested the Public Protector’s office to investigate the role of politicians in the Vrede Dairy farm project.

CAPE TOWN - A former investigator in the Public Protector’s office has testified at Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry, about a private meeting she had with former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Nditsheni Raedani has also testified Mkhwebane instructed him to remove findings in a draft report, implicating Magashule in maladministration.

Raedani said Magashule’s meeting with officials from the Public Protector’s office was unusually short. " The meeting of such nature can sometimes last for a day where we are asking investigative questions, but that one didn’t last 30 minutes," explained Raedani.

Raedani said Mkhwebane then ended the officials’ engagement with Magashule. "We were then requested to excuse ourselves and then the PP requested her personal assistant to bring her a fresh cup of coffee because she wanted to have a constructive meeting with the secretary-general," Raedani elaborated.

Asked whether Mkhwebane’s meeting with Magashule had been recorded, Raedani said he didn’t think so.

"I’m not privy to what was discussed there in that meeting after we were excused and I don’t know how long Mr Magashule remained in the office on that particular day," said Raedani.

His testimony continues.