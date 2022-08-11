Delft tuck shop searched after pupil finds tik in popcorn

Police investigations revealed that a pupil bought the packet at a spaza shop in close proximity to the primary school and discovered the packet of drugs last week.

CAPE TOWN - A Delft tuck shop, which allegedly sold a packet of popcorn containing drugs, has been searched but no traces of the illicit substance found.



It's understood that the illicit substance was crystal methamphetamine, also known as tik.

SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, has requested anyone with information to report the matter to the police.

"Parents are urged to warn the children to make sure what they are buying. Illegal drugs have a negative effect on people and this must be viewed in a serious way," Van Wyk said.