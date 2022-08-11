CTMPD officer hurt in hit-and-run after taxi refuses to stop at roadblock

A City of Cape Town Metro Police officer has sustained a back injury and bruises in a hit-and-run in Philippi.

The official, attached to the Tactical Response Unit, was on duty at a roadblock along Stock Road on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3pm, the driver of an amaphela taxi refused to stop, hit the officer with his vehicle and sped off.

Officers managed to recover the vehicle but the driver fled.

The city's JP Smith said that later that night, the suspect was taken to the Philippi East Police Station by the vehicle owner.

The man has been detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and defeating the ends of justice.

"This incident is shocking but not surprising, It's also not the first time that one of our officers has een targeted in this manner. Fortunately, this time the injuries were not fatal and we're incredibly grateful for that," Smith said.

Smith has condemned the incident.

"We call on the criminal justice system to prosecute this suspect to the fullest extent of the law. The city also expresses its thanks to the vehicle owner for helping to track down the suspect and ensuring his arrest," Smith said.