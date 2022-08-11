City Power advises teams to stay out of Roodepoort over safety concerns

On the brink of eviction, angry residents have taken to the streets saying that the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) has gone back on an agreement related to ownership of units at the Tshedzani flats.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that it was unable to respond to ongoing power outages in Rooodepoort on Thursday morning due to protest action.

The JMPD said that there had been property damage and rubber bullets have been fired.

Due to safety concerns, the power utility said that it would not deploy its teams to the area.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "We have advised our teams to stay clear of the CBD and the nearby suburbs to ensure their safety and that of City Power trucks. Forty percent of the depot service area is affected. Only those in the peripheries will be attended to."