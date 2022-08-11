CGA: Impasse over citrus exports to EU costing SA farmers R200m in losses

In a bid to stave off false coddling moth infestation, the EU’s standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed has last month slapped the industry with additional cold-storage requirements.

CAPE TOWN - The current impasse over citrus exports to the European Union is estimated to have cost local citrus growers over R200 million in losses.

The Citrus Growers Association of South Africa (CGA) has reiterated the new cold-storage measures were unwarranted, with no data supporting the European Union’s move.

Deon Joubert, special envoy for market access and EU matters, said the association has been consulting the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

The industry wants to ensure that around 1,300 detained containers at EU ports are released on an urgent basis.

Joubert said that about 820 containers that were en route were checked and the citrus stock found to be compliant.

"So, hopefully they’ll be cleared and the second one is then the ones which are still on the way and still need to be worked through, those will be issued. The problem is this delay of three weeks, containers standing around everywhere in Europe, they need to be plugged in, containers need to be rented. So we’re talking about demurrage and detention costs for this unnecessary administrative blunder of the EU.”

Joubert said that the regulations were published on 21 July, with the EU seeking compliance by 24 July, which was very short notice for farmers.

"The guys, producers, exporters, importers will miss their targets in terms of programmes and consumption in supermarkets and retail outlets," Joubert said.

Government is challenging the EU’s phytosanitary requirements and has approached the World Trade Organization (WTO) to intervene.