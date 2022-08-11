'Beast' film star Idris Elba opens up to Anele Mdoda about the thriller

Anele Mdoda chats to Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley about the new thriller film, 'Beast'.

The thriller film, Beast, starring British actor Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley, is about a father and his two teenage daughters - who are hunted by a rogue lion.

Idris Elba chats to Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda, the host of Anele and the Club on 947, got a chance to chat with Elba about the thriller.

It was important for us to take the film to where this actually happens, that people could understand the logistics of what's going on. How isolating it is for not just this family, but for a rogue lion to be split from its pride, just get a sense of geographically what that means. The lion finds itself close to a small village [as] easy prey and it has [a] sort of revenge on its mind. That's why it was important to come to South Africa and scout locations... Idris Elba, actor, producer and musician

I loved it. I found it to be so intense and what I love is the intensity increases as the movie goes. Anele Mdoda, host of Anele and the Club on 947

Sharlto Copley talks to Anele Mdoda

Born in Johannesburg, Copley had a childhood dream of becoming an actor but had to put it on hold for a few years to allow his production company to flourish.

His debut film as an actor was the science fiction hit District 9 in 2009.

Copley chats to Mdoda about his role in Beast and how the film crew feared small bugs during production.

I was relieved last night to see the premiere played incredibly well. People were sitting on the edge of their seats, screaming at the screen, jumping up, here in New York. I was glad that it came out that way. Sharlto Copley, actor

'Beast' was filmed entirely in South Africa for ten weeks in Limpopo, Northern Cape and also in Cape Town.

Watch the interview

Beast will be in cinemas in South Africa on 19 August 2022.

About 947

If Joburg is South Africa’s heart, then 947 is its racing pulse. 947 keeps listeners connected to the city, engaged with the boldest personalities and moving to the biggest hits – all day and all night. 947 is all about having fun in Joburg. Our job is to make our audience laugh and to give them a lift. As a station, we also have a passion for changing lives in Joburg by amplifying the generosity of its people.

Our music playlist features the familiar, energetic tunes you want to sing along to.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Beast' film star Idris Elba opens up to Anele Mdoda about the thriller