Devon Thomas | Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost airline Mango has had its air service licence suspended for two years by the Air Services Licensing Council.

Mango Airlines has had its air service licence suspended for up to two years by the Air Services Licensing Council.

The airline went into voluntary business rescue last year.

The suspension, however, does not necessarily mean that Mango will never take flight again, but rather a condition where the airline would need to prove that it will be able to maintain its routes within the two-year period.

And if they are unable to do this, their licence will be revoked permanently.

However, this is not cause for concern, according to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele, who says that revoking unused licenses leaves room for other players who need to utilise them.

This could also mean a drop in flight ticket prices due to more players in the market being able to join.

There's very much an interest in the industry and very soon we'll see a change, we'll see the prices coming down because the competition will be, very much so, on the market. So, it's good for our economy, it's good for other players that want to come and tap into what's already available on the market. Phuthego Mojapele, aviation analyst

Listen to the full interview above.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry