Western Cape DA calls on Ramaphosa to fire Cele over Krugersdorp rape comment

The party said Cele’s recent comments show that he is not fit to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Police Minister Bheki Cele over his recent comments on the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

The party said Cele’s comments show that he is not fit to hold office.

Cele had been quoted as saying that one of the women was lucky to have been raped by one man only.

He made the comment after the alleged gang rape of eight women allegedly by illegal miners in Krugersdorp late last month.

The DA said Cele’s controversial utterances should not be taken lightly.

The party said the government must heed their call for the devolution of SAPS in the province.

Community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC, Reagen Allen said it's people like Cele who are giving the police a bad name.

“The minister has made some very alarming comments, from the rape comment but also comments that he made...to specifically the men in the Khayelitsha area. We have seen consistently the message that is coming from national government that is not in tune with what is happening on the ground.”

Allen said that the police minister must also stop playing politics when he comes to the province.

He said Cele has a tendency of attacking provincial officials instead of addressing the real needs of fighting crime.