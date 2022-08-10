WC police top brass urged to find missing dockets of GBV survivors

Since January, almost 200 dockets have gone missing.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-crime NGO Action Society has called on the Western Cape police, the commissioner and ombudsman in the province to find the missing dockets of gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.

After many calls and investigations, they have found one of the missing dockets of Janelle Laattoe, who was abused by her partner.

The organisation's Ian Cameron said that they were delighted that Laattoe's docket had been found but is concerned about the others.

"Janelle Laattoe was beaten to a point where she had to have a steel plate inserted to her wrist, she had to have some of her teeth replaced and her boyfriend from 2018 tried to burn her. This is how serious her case was and then Delft SAPS somehow lost the docket," Cameron said.

Cameron said that they were constantly on the phone with the authorities.

"And we also indicated that we had made more than 20 phone calls to try and follow up with Delft SAPS and we also visited the station and regardless, we never receive any kind of feedback. It literally took a press conference to get any kind of feedback," Cameron said.