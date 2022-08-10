Transnet, SIU welcome Special Tribunal order freezing assets of 2 former execs

The order is provisional for now, though, and still must be made final.

A joint statement from the SIU and Transnet released on Tuesday said investigations had revealed that Lebelo and Mashamba scored approximately R10 million of unlawful financial benefits from their dodgy dealings.

Further, they’ve revealed that the properties in question, which include five luxury properties in gated estates, were allegedly funded by money from Transnet service providers.

Therefore, the SIU’s position is that they constitute the proceeds of unlawful activities.

Both Transnet and the SIU have welcomed the latest developments in the matter.

The parastatal said that it would continue to work with the authorities to bring to book those guilty of wrongdoing.