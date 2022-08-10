South Africa's Van der Dussen and Zondo shine against England Lions

The match, a warm-up game ahead of next week's first Test of a three-match series at Lord's, had seen pacemen Craig Overton (4-48) and Ollie Robinson (2-56) star for England's second string as the Proteas declined to 129-5 at Canterbury on Tuesday.

LONDON - Rassie van der Dussen and Khaya Zondo shared a partnership of 143 as South Africa reached 282-6 at stumps on the opening day of their tour match against England Lions.

The match, a warm-up game ahead of next week's first Test of a three-match series at Lord's, had seen pacemen Craig Overton (4-48) and Ollie Robinson (2-56) star for England's second string as the Proteas declined to 129-5 at Canterbury on Tuesday.

Van der Dussen and Zondo, however, regained the initiative on the first day of four with an impressive sixth-wicket stand as the sun shone at the headquarters of southeast county Kent.

Van der Dussen, whose 149-ball 75 included 10 fours, was bowled by Sussex's Robinson, looking to prove his fitness to the England hierarchy.

Zondo was unbeaten 86 not out at the close and eyeing a century following 14 fours and a six.

South Africa, without injured fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, enjoyed an opening stand of 85 before captain Dean Elgar was caught behind by Sam Billings off Overton for 39.

Fellow opener Sarel Erwee was caught by Liam Duckett off Robinson for 42, while Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton - caught by Will Jacks off Overton for a duck - all fell cheaply.