Significant changes made to Absa-Sarb report after Madonsela left, Parly hears

Livhuwani Tshiwalule has told Parliament's impeachment inquiry that he had no idea where the changes made by Busisiwe Mkhwebane came from.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged that significant changes to the Public Protector's Absa-South African Reserve Bank report that were made after former head Thuli Madonsela left did not form part of the original investigation.

This has been the testimony of the lead investigator in the matter of the repayment of a R1.1 billion apartheid-era bailout to Bankorp, later bought out by Absa.

Tshiwalule said that before Madonsela left office in October 2016, the Absa-reserve bank report was pretty much concluded.

Those involved were provided with a draft to respond.

But when Mkhwebane took over, Tshiwalule said that he was requested to do further research on the ownership of central banks around the world.

"I didn't understand where we were going with this because the issue from the complaint had nothing to do with what she was asking," Tshiwalule said.

He said that he handed over all the contents that informed the draft report to Mkhwebane before he left the office in December 2016.

Three months later she laid a criminal complaint over a suspected leak.

"The police then visited my place of residence. They wanted to search my house for documents," Tshiwalule said.

Tshiwalule's testimony continues.