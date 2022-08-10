PP insists that Ramaphosa should testify at her impeachment inquiry

Her lawyer wants Parliament’s Section 194 committee to subpoena him, after Ramaphosa declined an invite to testify, saying it would be inappropriate.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is currently embroiled in a court battle with Ramaphosa over his decision to suspend her pending the proceedings considering her fitness to hold office.

Last month, the state attorney informed the Public Protector that Ramaphosa would not voluntarily appear before the inquiry, saying it would breach the separation of powers.

But Mkhwebane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu is persisting. "The request that we are making to you is to take the necessary steps to subpoena or summon President Cyril Ramaphosa given the report that we last gave that he declined the invitation to appear voluntarily," said Mpofu.

Mpofu said he also wants two witnesses who testified about the SARS investigation unit - Johann van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay - to be recalled for further cross-examination.

"I take note of those. We will wait for both letters, and we will give you feedback on both those issues" said committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi.

The inquiry continues with testimony from a former senior investigator who worked in the Public Protector’s office.