Go

Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
8 minutes ago

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature has officially voted Nomusa Dube-Ncube in as premier.

The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

Dube-Ncube previously served as an MEC for different portfolios in KwaZulu-Natal.

She becomes the first female premier of the province.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA