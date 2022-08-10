Nomusa Dube-Ncube voted in as KZN's first female premier

The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature has officially voted Nomusa Dube-Ncube in as premier.



The legislature sat in Mooi River on Wednesday to nominate and elect a new premier to replace Sihle Zikalala, who left the post last week.

Dube-Ncube previously served as an MEC for different portfolios in KwaZulu-Natal.

She becomes the first female premier of the province.

[WATCH] ANC members break in a song, Phakama Nomusa Dube, ixesha lifikile which can be translated to Rise Nomusa Dube, the time has arrived as the house prepares to vote in a new Premier. #KZNpremier pic.twitter.com/ZYxOltTP94 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2022