Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to resume on Wednesday

CAPE TOWN - The inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office will resume in Parliament on Wednesday.

This week, the Section 194 committee plans to hear from two former investigators in her office.

First up will be the lead investigator in the controversial CIEX report, which recommended the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank be changed.

Livhuwani Tshiwalule was an investigator in the Public Protector’s Office under Thuli Madonsela’s tenure, working on big investigations including the state capture report.

He drafted the initial report on the CIEX investigation before leaving the office in 2016. Tshiwalule would later be accused by Mkhwebane of leaking a draft of that report.

The inquiry has already heard from another former investigator, Tebogo Kekana, who took over this investigation after Tshiwalule left.

He testified it was the State Security Agency that advised Mkhwebane to recommend the Reserve Bank be nationalised, after the report had already been finalised by Madonsela.

Later this week, the inquiry is also expected to hear from another former senior investigator, Nditsheni Raedani, who was responsible for the quality assurance of reports.