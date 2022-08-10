Maimane: Integration of services at SAPS crucial in fighting GBV in society

Maimane has vowed to conduct a follow-up visit to the police station to ensure systems are in place for gender-based violence survivors to get help.

“It cannot be that there is no key or the victim empowerment rooms are not working; these things are basics if we are going to fight this crime. I want to call upon South Africans, particularly people in psychological services, to volunteer at their local police stations to be trained up [to deal with these issues],” he said.

Delft residents explained their daily struggle of having to face rampant crime in the community with little response from the police. “I would really appreciate it if the victims would [also] stop withdrawing cases of abuse,” one resident said.

Natalie Maimane reiterated that more support for women in the country was needed.