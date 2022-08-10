Maimane: Integration of services at SAPS crucial in fighting GBV in society
The movement’s chief activist, Mmusi Maimane joined by his wife Natalie Maimane, visited Delft police station on Tuesday to assess the station’s ability to serve women arriving to report gender-based violence cases.
CAPE TOWN - The One South Africa Movement has stressed that the integration of services is a vital component in the fight against gender-based violence.
Maimane highlights a better environment at police stations must be established for victims to come and report GBV cases pic.twitter.com/Cv6CJNkoCaEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2022
Maimane has vowed to conduct a follow-up visit to the police station to ensure systems are in place for gender-based violence survivors to get help.
“It cannot be that there is no key or the victim empowerment rooms are not working; these things are basics if we are going to fight this crime. I want to call upon South Africans, particularly people in psychological services, to volunteer at their local police stations to be trained up [to deal with these issues],” he said.
Delft residents explained their daily struggle of having to face rampant crime in the community with little response from the police. “I would really appreciate it if the victims would [also] stop withdrawing cases of abuse,” one resident said.
Natalie Maimane reiterated that more support for women in the country was needed.