Load shedding warning
Eskom has cited a shortage of generation capacity owing to a breakdown of several power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that it may implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to midnight.
The power utility has cited a shortage of generation capacity, owing to a breakdown of several power stations.
''The breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka and two at the Kriel power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system," said Eskom on Wednesday.
The power utility added that the delay in returning two other units at Arnot, as well as a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations, worsened power generation constraints.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 10, 2022
Due to a shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding might be required at short notice
during the evening at 16:00 – 24:00 tonight pic.twitter.com/qdCEXuEJVZ