Load shedding warning

Eskom has cited a shortage of generation capacity owing to a breakdown of several power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that it may implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to midnight.

''The breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka and two at the Kriel power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system," said Eskom on Wednesday.

The power utility added that the delay in returning two other units at Arnot, as well as a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations, worsened power generation constraints.