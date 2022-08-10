Johannesburg Film Festival to make a return after Covid hiatus

The festival, which positions Joburg as the country's cultural capital - will showcase Mzansi's best in the industry while screening a range of over 60 films.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Film Festival is back after a 2-year Covid-induced hiatus.

The premier festival promotes African filmmakers, while rewarding local and international film excellence.

The festival's director Tim Mangwedi said the event will be held from 31 January to 5 February next year.

"We prioritise visionary work that is experimental in its aesthetics. We elevate artists who are misunderstood and overlooked. We celebrate the spectrum of storytelling and experiences that they bring, and they curate every aspect of our events, to be intentional community-building efforts," said Mangwedi.

