Probe continues into death of woman outside Ceres old age home

The woman was found dead in her wheelchair outside the facility over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Investigations into the death of an elderly woman at a nursing home in Ceres continue.

The woman was found dead in her wheelchair outside the facility over the weekend.

The Ceres Community Policing Forum's Mark Mentor said the wheelchair-bound woman had been taken outside to smoke on Saturday.

However, it's understood she was forgotten about and left outside overnight. "They actually forgot about the lady, and then the next morning when they come out the person was deceased. It's not a nice thing to hear from an old age home it's the first time something like this happens in one of our old age homes. This mustn't happen again," said Mentor.

Ceres police have registered an inquest for further investigation.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development said it's aware of the incident and the circumstances are under investigation.