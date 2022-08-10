IFP calls on newly elected KZN premier to support the Zulu King and household

Dube-Ncube assumed her new responsibilities, after being sworn in on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The IFP has called on the newly elected KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, to provide continuous support for the Zulu King and household.

Her appointment was warmly welcomed by some in the legislature. The opposition party in the legislature – the IFP - said she must avail herself to the royal family.

Shortly after Dube-Ncube assumed office, the official opposition called on her to support the AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The office of the yet to be officially crowned King – is allocated to the Premier’s office - and this means she will now have to work with the monarch.

“We are calling on the new premier and the new executive to give all necessary support the King Misuzulu, as a reigning king - to ensure that the king delivers on the mandate of the monarchy, for the promotion and advancement of the Zulu Kingdom and the people of KZN" said IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Hlabisa said the KZN government should always be available to the AmaZulu first family.